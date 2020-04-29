Here Is A Brilliant Image That Showcases The 'perfect Cup Of Tea'

Tea lovers often argue about what they think is the perfect tea. There are hundreds of tea lovers on Reddit who love to discuss their favourite beverage online. Recently, a netizen posted a picture of what the 'perfect cup of tea' would look like. This image has now gone viral on Reddit and other social media platforms. Check out what some tea lovers think the 'perfect cup of tea' looks like.

Viral post about the 'perfect cup of tea' starts trending on Reddit

['Perfect cup of tea' Image shared on Reddit]

Above is the Reddit post that has gone viral on the internet. The post showcases the '9 shades' of tea. The first is just a cup of milk, while the second is 'milky nonsense' according to the post. The third showcases what happens if you put in milk before the tea while the forth is just a "disaster".

The original poster seems to dislike the fifth tea the most, as he questions what it even is. Finally, the sixth tea features "proper tea". However, "proper tea" is not the end, as there are three more shades to go through. The seventh shade of tea is "advanced tea", aka tea that does not have enough milk. And then the eight tea is even more extreme, with almost no milk at all. This tea is titled as "milk is for the weak". The ninth and final tea is pitch black, aka "life has been difficult" tea.

This picture was first posted on r/coolguides. There are already over 900 comments on this Riddit post. Hundreds of tea lovers flocked to this post to share their opinion on the 'perfect cup of tea'. Though some tea lovers were more annoyed by the fact that the 'perfect cup of tea' was not "perfectly" in the centre.

