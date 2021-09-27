Last Updated:

Viral Post For Ahmedabad Teen's Dahi Kachori Stall Helps Bring In Supportive Crowd

The 24-second video of the Ahmedabad teenager meticulously plating a Dahi Kachori with all the necessary toppings has now crossed 70k views on Twitter.

Written By
Dipaneeta Das
Ahmedabad

IMAGE: @VishalParekh/Twitter


The COVID-19 pandemic has hit every small and large business, especially the street vendors. While some have managed to find pivots or unwavering customers and favourable conditions to maintain their businesses, others are still trying hard to make ends meet. However, for everyone getting back on their feet, the internet has rendered a great helping hand. 

One such instance of the Internet helping out is of a 14-year-old boy from Gujarat's capital city Ahmedabad. The teenaged street food vendor was spotted by a local Vishal Parekh, who shot a 24-second video of the boy meticulously plating a Dahi Kachori. The boy seemed well focused in his work while Parekh recorded the video. In a bid to support his family, this boy plated the snack with all the required toppings, such as - coriander chutney, chopped onions and crispy potato fries and sold it just for Rs. 10. Take a look at the video here:

Vishal immediately shared the video on the microblogging site Twitter and requested people in areas near to the stall to help the teen to earn a little more money. Parekh posted the video with the caption, "Do helping He is just 14 years old and selling Dahi Kachori only at Rs. 10/-." Parekh further added the location to help people spot the boy faster. He also mentioned details like "He is just 14... helping his family and working hard on it."

READ | Whale surprises people as it takes rainbow breath, viral video thrills netizens; Watch

The video garnered heartwarming responses from the internet. As soon as the video went viral, the boy truly seemed to bring the internet together. While some promoted his business, many flocked towards Maninagar Railway station to help the kid. In support of the boy, people queued in front of his stall to taste the delicious Dahi Kachoris and help him shoulder his family.

READ | Gujarat: Ahmedabad start-up creates sustainable fibre from agriculture and plant residue

Netizens turn good Samaritans

The video was reshared by 800 plus people and viewed by over 70k netizens across the social media platform. Twitteratis retweeted the video spreading the word about the inspiring 14-year-old. The commentators on the post tagged people who were supposedly in and around Ahmedabad Maninagar Railway station to ensure quick help reached the boy. "Be a good customer and visit him. He is an inspiration for us 🥳🙏🏿😇," one wrote. "Anyone in and around #Ahmedabad pls do visit and help this very enterprising young man. At 14 he is already an entrepreneur.. PLEASE AMPLIFY !!!!," wrote another.

READ | Home Minister Amit Shah heads to Ahmedabad; Gujarat likely to have 2 deputy CMs

Take a look at the posts:

Image: @VishalParekh_Twitter

READ | Ahmedabad administration (AMC) bars unvaccinated people from using public facilities
READ | CAT 2021: IIM Ahmedabad shares key info about exam; 2.3 lakh candidates registered

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Ahmedabad, Vishal Parekh, Teenager boy
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND