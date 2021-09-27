Viral Post For Ahmedabad Teen's Dahi Kachori Stall Helps Bring In Supportive Crowd

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit every small and large business, especially the street vendors. While some have managed to find pivots or unwavering customers and favourable conditions to maintain their businesses, others are still trying hard to make ends meet. However, for everyone getting back on their feet, the internet has rendered a great helping hand.

One such instance of the Internet helping out is of a 14-year-old boy from Gujarat's capital city Ahmedabad. The teenaged street food vendor was spotted by a local Vishal Parekh, who shot a 24-second video of the boy meticulously plating a Dahi Kachori. The boy seemed well focused in his work while Parekh recorded the video. In a bid to support his family, this boy plated the snack with all the required toppings, such as - coriander chutney, chopped onions and crispy potato fries and sold it just for Rs. 10. Take a look at the video here:

Do help him He is just 14 years old & selling Dahi Kachori only at 10/-

Location:opposite Maninagar Railway station Ahmedabad

So proud Need this to be share and help him!He Is Just 14 Years old🥺helping his family and working hard on it #localforvocal @aditiraval @sanghaviharsh pic.twitter.com/JoOmjEUPTA — Vishal Parekh 🤴 (@vishal_dop) September 22, 2021

Vishal immediately shared the video on the microblogging site Twitter and requested people in areas near to the stall to help the teen to earn a little more money. Parekh posted the video with the caption, "Do helping He is just 14 years old and selling Dahi Kachori only at Rs. 10/-." Parekh further added the location to help people spot the boy faster. He also mentioned details like "He is just 14... helping his family and working hard on it."

The video garnered heartwarming responses from the internet. As soon as the video went viral, the boy truly seemed to bring the internet together. While some promoted his business, many flocked towards Maninagar Railway station to help the kid. In support of the boy, people queued in front of his stall to taste the delicious Dahi Kachoris and help him shoulder his family.

Netizens turn good Samaritans

The video was reshared by 800 plus people and viewed by over 70k netizens across the social media platform. Twitteratis retweeted the video spreading the word about the inspiring 14-year-old. The commentators on the post tagged people who were supposedly in and around Ahmedabad Maninagar Railway station to ensure quick help reached the boy. "Be a good customer and visit him. He is an inspiration for us 🥳🙏🏿😇," one wrote. "Anyone in and around #Ahmedabad pls do visit and help this very enterprising young man. At 14 he is already an entrepreneur.. PLEASE AMPLIFY !!!!," wrote another.

Take a look at the posts:

Please help this boy. Especially people at Ahmedabad,

now it is your duty to make his weekend special tomorrow. Try to go and at least taste one. https://t.co/5GFj8GXiaj — Price-Volume Trader (@arpit_goel_) September 24, 2021

Image: @VishalParekh_Twitter