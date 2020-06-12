Russian Cosmonauts In Space Draw Level In A Chess Game Vs A Grandmaster On Earth

In the year 1970, a chess game was played between two opponents, but while one was on the Earth, the other was at the International Space Station. On the occasion of the 50-year anniversary of this wonderful occasion, two astronauts of the International Space Station played a chess once again. They were up against a chess grandmaster on Earth.

It's Space vs Earth in Chess:

The chess game was broadcasted live and went on for just about 15 minutes. The cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner played chess in zero gravity. They were up against a 30-year-old Russian prodigy and chess grandmaster Sergei Karyakin. The space agency Roscosmos and the Russian Chess Federation had organised this amazing game.

Ivanishin and Vagner played using an electronic chessboard. Ivanishin and Vagner brought the game up to a draw. Ivanishin claimed that it was a huge honour that they did not lose to the grandmaster. Vagner added how the US astronauts up at the International Space Station watched the game and also gave them tips. Anatoly and Ivan played white in the game.

Karyakin played the game from Moscow's Museum of Cosmonautics. As per a news source, Sergei claimed that he was jittery throughout the show. He also talked about how he was excited before the match day. He was not able to sleep until 4 am.

Sergei appreciated Ivanishin and Vagner. He said that they played well. He also claimed how he can say that the human brain functions very well when one is in space and he has seen it very well. Sergei was just 12 years and seven months of age when he had become the world's youngest-ever grandmaster.

Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner had gone to the International Space Station in April along with US astronaut Chris Cassidy. They were joined by US astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley on May 31 on the first manned private flight to the ISS. Below is the video of the players playing chess:

In the year 1970, the cosmonauts in the space were Andrian Nikolayev and Vitaly Sevastyanov. Their opponents on the Earth were General Nikolai Kamanin, the head of the cosmonaut training program, and cosmonaut Viktor Gorbatko, with another cosmonaut, Valery Bykovsky. The game lasted 6 hours and the player transmitted their moves while the spaceship was above the Soviet Union. The game ended with the draw in 1970 as well. Here are snips from the 1970 game.

