'Most Quarantine Thing Ever' Says Twitter As Salad Bar Selling Liquor Breaks The Internet

A local grocery store in St. Louis has tried to adjust with the COVID-19 situation. They have turned their salad bar section into a booze section selling bottles as low as 99 cents. The Twitterverse seems amused at the situation while posting hilarious comments.

St. Louis grocery store turns salad bar into a liquor bar

The local grocery store at St Louis has converted their earlier salad bar into a booze section. They are selling small bottles in the size of the one's sold on an aeroplane at a cost of 99 cents. The selection of bottles is laid out according to the flavour replicating the idea of a real salad bar so that customers can choose easily.

Twitteratis seemed to be quite happy with how the local grocery store has adapted itself to suit the conditions of Coronavirus quarantine. Many of them have come up with hilarious responses to it. Take a look:

Do you still have to use the tongs? — Warren Terra (@warren__terra) May 20, 2020

They should sell by weight and you self package them into the salad containers. Bring your own tongs. — NéeSaladbar ðŸ³ï¸‍ðŸŒˆðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@neesalinger) May 20, 2020

Best. Salad. Bar. EVAH. — Red Curl Gurl (@redcurlgurl) May 19, 2020

Attention: Las Vegas casino buffet workers — ProtectMueller18 (@LHTUDOR) May 19, 2020

I replaced salad with alcohol for years but did I get thousands of “likes,” no I did not — non podhoretz (NOT the guy from commentary) (@crookedroads770) May 20, 2020

That is the most quarantine thing I’ve ever seen ðŸ¤£ — AvidReader (@onacIoudyday) May 19, 2020

Meanwhile, there are countless such weird and hilarious news that is going viral due to the Coronavirus quarantine. The Belgian government is reportedly urging its citizens to eat more potato fries. The country is the largest exporter of potato fries and other frozen potato products. But due to the Coronavirus lockdown and restrictions, the export has been stalled and farmers are suffering. This is why the government is asking to increase the household consumption of french fries.

In other news, a baker in Finland is keeping his business afloat even during the Coronavirus lockdown. This is because he is selling cakes shaped like toilet paper which is oddly attracting netizens to the shop. The cake is made up of oat batter and passion fruit mousse covered with a white fondant layer giving it the shape of a toilet roll.

Another weird but hilarious trend on social media is that of Bollywood couples' face being swapped in photos. A fan page on Instagram recently swapped the faces of Ranveer-Deepika, Aishwarya-Abhishek, Arjun-Malaika and many more using Photoshop. The effect is hilarious and netizens cannot seem to hold their laughter.

