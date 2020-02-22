TikTok's 'Skull Breaker Challenge' Seriously Injures Teen In US

A seventh-grader named Kathleen DeJesus from Lawrence, Massachusetts was reportedly injured severely after she participated in the dangerous skull breaker challenge trending on the video app TikTok. The 13-year-old was rushed to the medical emergency after she collapsed performing the trick that has taken TikTok by storm, confirmed reports.

Read Selena Gomez's Instagram Proves She Can Rock Any Outfit, See Pics

Kathleen told the media that the challenge was all rage on the internet, and she hadn’t thought that it would take a dangerous turn. She said that not having initially thought about it, she felt while attempting at the challenge that it was getting out of hand and needed to stop immediately.

The skull breaker challenge, which is a dangerous jumping stunt involves a group of three-person, two on the sides who do not end up jumping but kick the person in the middle who jumps alone. This can hurt the person in the middle resulting in some critical injuries, and as doctors have warned, can even be fatal.

Read Hong Kongers Make Their Own Face Masks Amid Global Shortages To Battle Coronavirus

Read Selena Gomez's Instagram Proves She Can Rock Any Outfit, See Pics

The teenage girl felt paralyzed and felt numb

Kathleen told that she was paralyzed and felt numb from the critical fall. She could not feel her body for a while, she further added. Kathleen was saved by the paramedics after she fell unconscious to the ground.

Public relations CEO for TikTok and a professor David Gerzof Richard told the media that there have been several challenges that have surfaced on the TikTok earlier like the outlet challenge. It would be difficult to say that it would be last, the issue, however, was that these challenges were performed without adult supervision. He further added that he hopes the challenges started trending in a safer direction.

Read Seth Rollins Calls Out Pope Francis On Twitter After WWE RAW Goes Off-air

Read Belgium Based Editors Create Deepfake Of Jon Snow Apologising For Game Of Thrones Season 8

Read Selena Gomez's Instagram Proves She Can Rock Any Outfit, See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.