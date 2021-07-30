Viral Turkish Chef Burak Ozdemir Chops Onions On Flying Vehicle; Faces Flak For Wasting It

Chopping onions is a task in itself as it brings along tears in the eyes. A Turkey-based chef named Burak Ozdemir, also known as the 'smiling chef' has been seen chopping onions in a flying vehicle. The smiling chef proved his skills by chopping the onions perfectly onboard a flying vehicle without even looking down at the knife, rather looked straight and chopped onions. On July 10, he took to his official Instagram handle and shared the video. Now, the clip has garnered over eight lakh views and numerous comments.

Take a look at the video:

Netizens were thrilled by his talent and posted their reactions in the comment section. A user asked him, "Do you like flying onions?" While some other users criticized him for chopping onions on a flying vehicle because chopped onions were flying here and there from the board. Many users appreciated his skills by posting different emojis in the comment box.

Man cooking chicken by slapping it 135,000 times

In March 2021, another video went viral on social media in which a man was cooking chicken by slapping it 135,000 times. People often share videos of various cooking dishes of different cuisines on their social media accounts. But, a video has emerged in which the person chose a unique way of cooking it. Louis Weisz, a Youtuber has shared the video on his Youtube page on March 14 where he tries to cook chicken with the slaps. In 13 minutes, Louis tried different methods to cook the chicken and finally did it.

In the video, Louis said that he was looking to create a machine that would slap the chicken at a faster rate, minimal heat loss and has more impact control. He first tried to cook the chicken but he failed. He then started making the machine that would slap the chicken faster. The video talked about how he designed the chicken slapping machine that did manage to raise the temperature of the chicken. In the end, he finally cooked the chicken by slapping it 135,000 times. He has shared the video with the title, I cooked the chicken by slapping it. It took him two months to cook the chicken and in the end, he says that this is done by professional idiots. Do not try it at home.

Take a look at the video here:

(IMAGE: CZNBURAK/INSTA)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.