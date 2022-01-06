Viral Video: 6-year-old Gets Up Early To Do Household Chores Before Going To School; WATCH

It is always delightful to watch videos and images of youngsters doing funny, goofy stuff on the internet. However, video footage of a six-year-old's punctual daily schedule has completely baffled the netizens. Children generally at the age of six are accustomed to their parents, rely on them for cooking meals, cleaning clothes as well as other activities, yet, this little boy performs all his daily chores before going to school. The video was initially uploaded on the TikTok account ‘@shopping666’ and again recently surfaced on the YouTube platform.

At the beginning of the video clip, it can be seen that the little boy gets up from his bed with the sound of an alarm clock and puts on his electric fire. The boy then chooses his clothes and steam clean them. After shaking off the dirt from his garments and getting ready, the child brushes his teeth and washes his face. Furthermore, the little kid cooks food for himself that included hard-boiled eggs and then he sat to have breakfast.

More about the Six-year-old kid viral video

Later, he cleans his bowl and utensils before moving on to perform the other tasks, like cleaning the toilet and mirror. The six-year-old was even witnessed washing his own clothes and mopping the carpet. Before cleaning his sneakers and walking off to school, the boy brought a foot spa for his mother, who was reclining on the couch.

The video has a text insertion that says, “My baby is six years old, and he gets up at six every day to cook for himself, do housework and then go to school.” The video was uploaded on the YouTube account, “Chai with Dude”, with the caption, “Viral : 6-year-old gets up at 6 am, cooks for himself & does household chores before going to school.”

Take a look at the viral Kid funny video:

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative Image)