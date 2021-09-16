Viral Video: A Goat & Rooster Save A Chicken From Hawk In A Brave, Heroic Manner; WATCH

In a viral video, a rooster and a goat successfully fended off a goshawk attacking a chicken on a farm in the Netherlands. According to Daily Mail, on September 5, Jaap Beets, 59, was inside his Gelderland farmhouse when he heard a loud screeching from his animals outside. A hawk swooped down on one of his chickens in an attack that lasted only 17 seconds, but the two other animals saved the chicken before Mr. Beets came.

The goshawk dive-bombs the chicken, sending feathers flying all over the field, according to dramatic CCTV footage. The chicken tries to avoid the hawk's sharp talons in the video, but it appears to be losing the struggle. However a brave rooster on the field comes to its rescue. Another brown goat shows bravery as it charges over from the opposite side of the paddock like a battering ram towards the bird that was attacking its prey.

Goat and rooster saving chicken from hawk attack.. pic.twitter.com/IlgL4jy2CP — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) September 15, 2021

The courageous animals drive the goshawk away

The two brave animals successfully pushed the goshawk away from the helpless chicken, forcing it to flee. The chicken manages to flee in the midst of the chaos, while the other birds in the pasture make a desperate dash indoors. All of this happened in a matter of mere seconds.

The farmer was feeling 'proud' of his animals on two previous occasions when his turkey and goats ran to save his chickens. The chicken reportedly sustained minor injuries, and being surrounded by pals has aided her recovery.

The video went viral on the social media platforms

The article goes on to say that this was just another incident on the farm in a sequence of similar ones. Beets alleged, "This is the third attack on our chickens in the seven years I've lived here." He added, "this was the second from a goshawk, and the other was a buzzard." Moreover, the video of this incident has gone viral on social media. It has got over 2.6 million views & 122k likes.

Image: Unsplash