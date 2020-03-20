Video: Orangutan Demonstrates Hand Washing Technique Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

In times like these when cases of Coronavirus infection are on the upsurge and people all across the globe are taking precautions to prevent the disease from spreading, one would expect human beings to know best how to wash hands. But with an adorable video that is now going viral, it seems that it is an Orangutan who knows the job better and is ready to prove an inspiration for one and all.

The viral video

In the viral video, Cinta, a female Orangutan who is based out of Indonesia’s Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation facilities, can be seen washing her hands in a pond. In the 20-second-long clip, she rubs her palms repeatedly and thoroughly, much like human beings would do. From the video, it seems that the sudden pandemic outbreak has not only created havoc in humans but even animals also. This beautiful creature showing off its skills of washing hands is sure to teach everyone a lesson.

Some time back a video of a school teacher explaining to her students the importance of washing hands amid the Coronavirus outbreak is receiving a lot of praise on social media. The video has gone viral ever since it was shared by a Twitter user named Lee Trott. The video has garnered more than 6.5 million views and has received over 3,72,000 likes.

In the 49-second long video, the teacher can be seen explaining the advantage of washing hands by using a dish of black pepper flakes floating in the water as a demo. The teacher in the video can be heard asking one of her students to dip her finger inside the black pepper water, which is representing a virus. The student then puts her finger in the water and observe that the black pepper has no effect by her unwashed hand and it sticks to her finger as well.

Global Pandemic

As the number of cases of the pandemic are increasing, medical professionals and health organisations, including the World Health Organisation, are advising people to maintain utmost hygiene and are being told to remain in self-isolation. As of now, the virus has affected over two lakh people and has claimed over 8,500 lives.

