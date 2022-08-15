Viral Video: Bride & Groom Play 'rock Paper Scissors' Before Varmala Ceremony; WATCH

Weddings are incomplete without cute competitions between a bride and a groom during their garland ceremony. There are multiple videos on the internet that showcase a bride and a groom performing funny activities on their big day. Exemplifying the same, a video has been doing rounds on the internet, which shows a bride and groom playing 'rock paper scissors' on their wedding day.

The viral video opens up to show a bride and a groom standing on the stage facing each other to perform the ceremonial exchange of garlands as cameras keep capturing this beautiful moment. When the bride tries to put the garland around the groom's neck, standing on the stool, he bends back.

As the video progressed, it further showed the bride playing 'rock paper scissors' to decide who gets to put the garland first. The bride wins and first places the garland around the groom's neck. The bride then shows her flexible skills and bends back when it is the groom's turn. The video was shared by WeddingWire India on Instagram. The page is full of wedding videos and has millions of followers on Instagram. The caption on the video reads, "Not just a beautiful varmala moment but also a cute one".

'Beautiful love', netizens' reactions

The trending video has gained traction on the internet and has garnered around 1.7 million views accompanied by several likes. The video has also prompted many to express their views. A user wrote, "I can preserve your wedding flowers forever in a form of art". A second user wrote, "I am sobbing in corner". A third user wrote, "This is so me har baat pe chal stone paper karte hai".

Image: Instagram/@weddingwireindia