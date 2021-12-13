Last Updated:

Viral Video: Couple's Attempt At Fancy Wedding Entry Takes Unexpected Turn; WATCH

A video has surfaced on the internet which showed a bride and groom making a fancy wedding entry, however, their plan took an unexpected turn.

Apoorva Kaul
A wedding day is considered to be one of the most joyful moments of a person's life and people try to do creative things to make their day more special. In a similar incident that took place in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, a couple tried to make their wedding entry fancy, however, the result was not quite what it was expected to be. The video of the incident has gone viral on the microblogging site. 

The video has been shared on Twitter by a user who goes by the name @darshanvpathak. In the video, a bride and groom can be seen standing on a fancy swing-like structure. The couple can be seen going upwards in the swing with massive fireworks while some of the people are performing on the stage. The couple can be seen enjoying on the swing-like structure with the song 'Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai' playing in the background. However, the result of the fancy entry planned by the couple was quite unexpected as the swing on which the bride and groom stood, fell to the floor. The video ended with people rushing to help the couple, who fell from a height of 12 feet. The organisers have reportedly apologised for the accident. Watch the video here: 

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has gathered over 45K views and several reactions. The 39-second video has attracted the attention of netizens and they shared their views. One user commented, "Iss aamiri se achi to gareebi hai kam se kam jo cheeze jaise honi chiye waise to ho jaati hai.. pata nahi ku itne swag me upar jaa rahe the."  Another user commented, "When your event management company doesn’t hire good Civil Engineers (or no Civil Engineers at all)!!" Another user commented, "R they safe." Check out some user reactions: 

In a similar incident, a video had surfaced on the internet which showed a newlywed couple literally sitting on top of cloud nine for their wedding dinner. In the video shared on Twitter, the couple can be seen sitting on a makeshift sofa on top of a scoop of a high-lift loader crane. As guests surround them on the ground, the bride and groom suddenly fell on top of the table. 

