Heartbreaking: Video Of Nurse Bursting Into Tears, Sharing Her Ordeal During COVID Crisis

A recent video of a nurse has gone viral as she can be seen having a breakdown after calling it a rough day on the front lines. In this heartfelt viral video, the nurse who had reportedly relocated to New York City to help with the coronavirus crisis broke down telling people how they are going through. And this video will make your hearts melt.

Nurse, Daniel Schmall, who reportedly arrived in Manhattan from Washington, DC, to treat COVID-19 patients at a Brooklyn hospital. The nurse recently shared a video on her social media handle. And in the video, she addressed it as her “worst shift” in working in the front lines.

In the video, one can hear the nurse weeping, she went on saying that she is tired of walking into rooms of her patient and seeing them dead. She also said that one just walks into a room and there’s a dead body. She also said that she is tired of calling and telling the sad news to their family.

The nurse also revealed that she feels bad for her fellow health-care workers and also said that they are working tirelessly in combating the sickness. She also said that people think “just because we’re like a healthcare worker that we are somehow immune to this” she said that they are not. She said that they also have emotions.

She requested people to have some compassion and love for one another at this crucial time. She also said that one should acknowledge what the other person is going through. She also said that the hospitals should bring in counselors to talk to them because it gets difficult. She also said that she knows the given condition but ‘if the doctors and nurses are not doing well then who will take care of the patients?’ Watch this heartfelt video below.

