No denying that desi weddings remain incomplete without the dance performance of the bride and the groom. Similarly, a newlywed couple's dance has created a buzz on the internet. While there are multiple videos on the internet showing couple's performances, here the viral video of a desi couple grooving to Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik’s ‘Tumsa Koi Pyaara’, has been delighting netizens online.

The viral video shows the bride and groom in their wedding attire enthralling the audience with their chemistry and coordination by grooving to the song 'Tumsa Koi Pyaara'. While the guests in the video were as excited as the couple was about their performance. As the video progressed, it can be heard that the couple received loud cheering from the guests at the venue. Sharing the video on Twitter, IPS officer, Dipanshu Kabra wrote, "Jodi is truly "Made for each other".

Netizens say, 'Nice dance'

The viral video has grabbed the attention of many on the internet and has garnered around 676.4K views accompanied by likes and retweets. The trending video also prompted many to express their thoughts, "Nice dance congratulation..", a user wrote. The second user wrote, "Tik Tok surely had impacted mind much more than expected Although dance is good". The third user expressed, "Wow, Made My Day What a Grace, Elegance. Perfect Pair".

Image: Twitter/@ipskabra