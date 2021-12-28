Viral Video: Doggo Enjoys 'time Of His Life' While Continuously Jumping Over Human Hurdles

Videos of people having fun with their pets always go viral on the internet as it captures cute moments between humans and its pet. A video is circulating on the internet which depicts the same thing. In the video a dog is seen jumping again and again over its owner and his friend as they laugh uncontrollably at the dog's relentless drive.

The video was shared on Instagram on the official account of Pubity, which often share memes and various content on pop culture. The video begins with the dog running with a bottle in its jaws all the way to the hallway, where four men and a woman can be seen. The guys then raise their legs into the air, creating a jumping hurdle for the dog, who easily leaps over it.

As it does so, they all burst out laughing. The dog then returns and jumps once more. The dog then jumps over one of the guys, who kneels down with his head facing the floor to designate a new jumping hurdle. Then the two boys do the same thing, and the dog jumps over them again. After they've finished playing with it, the dog continues to run. At the top of the video, a text appears, which read, "The dog waited his whole life for this moment," which is also the caption of the video.

Netizens loved the video

It was shared around 18 hours ago and since then it has received a lot of attention from the netizens. Right now, the video has more than 1 crore views and over 10 lakh likes. It has around 3 thousand comments from the people who enjoyed the dog having fun. One Instagram user commented, "hispanic family’s christmas gatherings can be comedy shows on their own." Another person wrote, "Don’t invite me to your party unless this is happening."

One person talked about his dog, who also does the same by stating, "I have a video of my dog doing this over 30 times in a row over gym equipment in my backyard." One comment read, "It's the fact that he was so proud of himself that he couldn't stop."

Image: @pubity/Instagram