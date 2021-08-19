Viral Video Featuring Big Stick Insects Moving On A Man’s Face Will Make You Go 'wow'

No one can deny the fact that the animal kingdom is a domain of surprises. Starting from a huge elephant to a tiny insect, it never fails to astonish us. Likewise, a viral video of large stick insects moving over a man's face is likely to elicit you to react as “wow”

This unique insect video has been uploaded on the insecthaus_adi Instagram page. The page is being run by a user named Adrian Kozakiewicz and is full of photos and videos of various insects.

The video has been shared with a caption, “Have you ever seen bigger stick insects? Phasma gigas from Australia.”

Take a look at the Big stick insects video:

The footage of the big stick insects has already received over 28,000 likes with several views when it was posted a day ago on August 18, and the number is growing. The video has also received a lot of feedback. Many people used emoticons like love or fire to describe their feelings.

One of the users has commented, “I am getting goosebumps,” while another has written, “this is what my nightmares are made of but cool insects”. The third one has said, “I am absolutely obsessed”. With several comments such as “wow”, “awesome” as well as “amazing”.

Adrian Kozakiewicz’s Instagram handle is filled with interesting other insects apart from the stick insect. He has various kinds of bugs, butterflies, Beetles as well as caterpillars. He even writes the name and origin of these insects. Just check his profile once.

More about the Big stick insects

The stick insect, as its title implies, looks like the twigs it lives amid, giving it one of the most effective natural camouflages on the planet. It comprises over 3,000 species, includes it and the similarly tiny leaf bug.

Stick insects are also known as walking sticks, ranging in size from the small to the massive which may grow to be 13 inches long. With its legs spread, this behemoth stretches almost 21 inches, making this one of the world's longest insects. Stick insects or Phasmids usually match the colour of their environment, which is usually green or brown, however, some species are brightly coloured and others are patterned. Several stick insects have wings, some of which are breathtakingly stunning, while others are like a stick.

They flourish in woods and grasslands, wherein they eat on leaves. They are mostly discovered in the tropics and subtropics; however, a few species may be grown in temperate climates.

(Image Credit: Instagram)