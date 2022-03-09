Adding to the list of the plethora of videos featuring human' daring when it comes to interaction with dangerous animals, a video of a girl playing with a giant python snake is currently doing rounds on the internet. Netizens were left in wonder after seeing a small girl handling the snake sans any signs of fear. The clip that has gone viral on the internet features a snake that was seen crawling on the floor around the girl while she held it bravely.

The video was shared by the Instagram user who goes by @snakemasterexotic who regularly posts the video of a girl named Ariana. There are more such videos of this girl playing with snakes that can leave anyone who views the clips startled.

Netizens all praise for the little girl's bravery

The video was shared by the user under the caption- ‘Just a girl and her passion for snakes’. The video has garnered a plethora of reactions from netizens who were left in shock. Few of them mentioned that the girl was way brave than them. Ever since being shared, the video was viewed more than 6.5 million times and the comment section is packed with the emojis and startling reactions. While one user wrote,"Omg she is so brave", another user commented, "She's braver than I am."

The viewership for the viral video continues to grow ever since being shared. Considering the fact that snakes are dangerous creatures and many are terrified of them, the video has garnered mixed reactions from the users. Some users were surprised and delighted whereas a few were scared and shocked. The girl was seen holding the crawling snake without a line of fear on her face.

Image Credit: Instagram/@snakemasterexotics