Viral Video: Goat Runs Away With Files From Block Office As Man Chases Animal In Kanpur

A hilarious video has emerged on social media where a goat is seen running away with official documents, and the employee is seen chasing the goat to get back the important file. The incident occurred in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, where a goat entered a block office and took away the papers of a government employee. Since the video went online, it has gone crazy viral, grabbing the attention of thousands and hundreds of users.

The video opens with a black goat holding the document from one side in its mouth. In the same frame, the employee to whom the document belongs is also visible, but as he moves forward to get back the papers, the goat starts running. What is even more amusing in the video is the background sound, in which another person is irritatedly heard calling out, "Aree Yaar Dede" to the goat. However, the goat didn't stop for even a second, and this chase lasted till the end of the video. In the last part of the video, the employee can be seen running behind the goat far off in the distance. However, he later managed to get the papers back, but the goat had already chewed one part of them.

Kanpur: Video of govt employee after goat goes viral; Netizens left in splits | WATCH

कानपुर भी गज़बे है भाई.. एक बकरी सरकारी कार्यालय से पेपर चबा के भाग रही है और कर्मचारी पीछा कर रहे है pic.twitter.com/ql6Yt0D3aE — Rajeev Nigam (@apnarajeevnigam) December 1, 2021

Kuch log record v kr rhe hai mobile se😂 — SIYON barla (@BarlaSiyon) December 2, 2021

Netizens were surprised to watch the video, and whoever saw the clip couldn't resist expressing themselves. The video also attracted some hilarious reactions, with likes in the thousands and hundreds. One user expressed, "How the animal reached for the papers is really strange." Another user said, "Goat is inspecting government work." A third person commented, "Goat looks official." Many users questioned how the goat managed to take those papers, while some simply dropped the laughing emojis in the comment section.

Image: Republic World