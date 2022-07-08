Last Updated:

Viral Video: Man Lying On Watery Mumbai Road Makes Netizens Compare 'Malad' With Maldives

Amid incessant rains and rising tension over the IMD’s issued "red alert" in Mumbai, a video of a man chilling in a waterlogged road has gone viral

Mumbai

Amid incessant rains and growing tension over the "red alert" issued by the Meteorological Department in Mumbai, a video of a man chilling in a waterlogged road is now doing rounds on social media. The video, which has gone viral across multiple social media platforms, has garnered hilarious reactions from netizens. In the short clip, it can be observed that the man in question is lying on the waterlogged, busy road while vehicles are moving by his side. Adding to it, the man, who was seemingly lying peacefully on the watery road, can be seen being splashed with water as vehicles passed by him.

The 12-second-long-clip which has been uploaded on Facebook was shared under the caption, “Thank you BMC for making this man feel Maldives in Malad”.  

Take a look at it the viral video here: 

Netizens react to viral video of man's quality time in waterlogged road

Since being shared on Facebook, the video has garnered over 3.6K likes and more than 1.3M views. The video has even received several hilarious comments from netizens. Responding to the video, a Facebook user wrote, “Cool Boy”, while another commented, “Relaxing Time”. A third person wrote, “Man also seems to have helped himself a to fell Maldives!!” 

IMD issues 'Red Alert' for Mumbai 

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "red alert" for Friday, July 8, for the nation's financial capital, Mumbai, and forecasted "heavy to very heavy rainfall" at specific locations around the city and its suburbs for the next 24 hours with a chance of "extremely heavy" showers at isolated locations. Further, Thane and Palghar, two areas that border Mumbai, have also received a red alert notice.  

As a result of the region's high rainfall on July 8, IMD has also declared a "red warning" for Ratnagiri, Sindhudhurg, Raigad, Pune, Kolhapur, and Satara in Maharashtra. Torrential rains have been occurring in various areas of Maharashtra over the past few days, including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigarh, Ratnagiri, Pune Sindhudurg, Beed, Jalna, Latur, Parbhani, and many more. Numerous landslides and flood-like scenarios have been reported from various locations in Maharashtra as a consequence of the intense rains. 

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) of Mumbai stated on Thursday that the beaches in the city will only be available to the public from 6 AM to 10 AM despite severe rains and a red warning. 

First Published:
