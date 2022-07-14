Last Updated:

Viral Video: Man Makes Lipstick With Used Syringes, Netizens Call Him 'makeup Influencer'

The viral video opens up to show that the unnamed man first sterilized used syringes and cut out the needles, further he filled the res liquid to make lipstick.

Purnima Mishra
Image: Twitter/@HeheWaitWhut


There is no dearth of videos emerging on the internet showcasing the unique talent of people all around the world. Everyone comes up with unique yet interesting creations. As of now, a viral video of a man making red-coloured lipsticks with used syringes, cactus, and oil has been doing rounds. Not only the material he used but also the process of making has stunned the internet.

The viral video opens up to show that the unnamed man first sterilized used syringes and cut out the needles. As the video progressed, he was seen drying up a bunch of plucked cacti and using the Cochineal obtained from it as a red dye. Further, the man boiled the red dye with some oil and water. And, after carrying out different processes, he poured the hot liquid into the sterilized syringes and made lipstick. At the end of the clip, he even applied the cosmetic on his lips. Sharing the video on Twitter, a user wrote, "Not in 100 years could you guess where this is going".

Netizens say, 'Makeup influencer'

No denying that man used his whole creativity in making a unique lipstick and so the trending video has grabbed the attention of many and has accumulated around 6.8 million views accompanied by several likes and retweets. The video has also prompted many to express their views, "legit chuckle at the reveal", a user wrote. The second user spelled, "I really thought I did. I was so convinced of how right I was up until the last seconds". The third user spelled, "I thought medicine...no wait for paint... Then boom...the ending had me like".

