Viral Video: Never Seen Before Style Of Cricket Umpiring From Purandar Premier League 2021

Umpiring is usually considered a difficult and monotonous task, where some bold decisions need to be made as seen in ongoing India vs New Zealand Test series, where Virat Kohli was controversially given out.

However, in a cricket video that has now gone viral from Maharashtra's Purandar Premier League, an innovative style of umpiring was seen that took netizens by sheer surprise.

Umpire's athleticism video goes viral during cricket match

Although umpires usually spread their hands to signal a wide, this umpire in the Purandar Premier League took everyone by surprise. In the video below, one can see how the umpire approaches the camera before splitting his legs and performing an outstanding handstand to make his decision. Netizens could not believe what they saw as they just laughed.

Umpire here is a superstar 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/SbESISXTMy — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) December 5, 2021

Umpiring is surely a tough job 😂😂 — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) December 5, 2021

WideStar 🤣😂 — LucknowTeamFans (@LucknowIPLCover) December 5, 2021

India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli given out in controversial decision

The epic umpiring in the Purandar Premier League was witnessed amidst a controversial decision that was made in the India vs New Zealand match, where Virat Kohli was given out. Team India's skipper was dismissed for LBW despite there seemingly being a clear deviation in the ball once it passed the bat. The 33-year old could not believe he was given out by on-field umpire Anil Chaudhary, resulting in him taking a DRS.

However, third umpire Virender Sharma decided to stick with Chaudhary's decision after he could not conclusively decide whether the ball hit the pad or the bat first. Soon after, several netizens slammed the umpires for their decision making.

With this in mind, it is interesting to see how the Purandar Premier League umpire made such a difficult job interesting with his innovative style of umpiring.