Viral Video: Newlyweds Fall On Table From JCB On Wedding Day; Netizens Say 'what A Comedy'

A wedding day is considered to be one of the most joyful moments of a person's life and people try to do all kinds of creative and bizarre things on their big day to make it more 'memorable'. However, this wedding has been turning a lot of heads on the internet because of a mishap that ended up embarrassing the bride and the groom on their big day. The hilarious wedding video has taken over the internet and has made to the list of 'unique wedding entries' on social media platforms.

Netizens cannot stop laughing as bride & groom fall from JCB on their wedding day

Shared on social media, the 15-seconds video shows the newlyweds literally sitting on top of cloud nine for their wedding dinner! In the video on Instagram as well as Twitter, the couple can be seen sitting on a makeshift sofa on top of a scoop of a high-lift loader crane. As guests surround them on the ground, they sit over 10 feet above.

However, the result was quite unexpected and turned out to be their most memorable skit. The sofa gave way and the bride and groom suddenly fell on top of a table. The guests could be seen in stunned silence at the big failure of the couple's grand entry moment. The guests then run to help the unfortunate couple. The video, however, does not show the aftermath if the couple was hurt in the incident.

When the JCB guy had to wait 20 mins for the Tandoori Butter roti and when the basket finally arrive it was looted enroute by the pointy shoes wearing ladke waale pic.twitter.com/N2fNEl2fdb — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 29, 2021

The video has already garnered thousands of likes and comments on the internet. A user commented, "What a comedy! You get to see all sorts of nonsense these days in weddings." Another one wrote, "Memories for life." A netizen chipped in, "Hahaha.. they deserved this. Why these fancy idea came in when you see so much of accidents nowadays." Another one added, "Tables Match and the winner is 'The Organiser.'"

What a comedy! You get to see all sorts of nonsense these days in weddings. — Partha (@PEmailalerts) November 29, 2021

An Insta user wrote, "Unique bnanrhe the apni shadi ko double unique bngai inke sath sath inke rishtedaar bhi kabhi shadi nhi bhulenge. (They wanted to make their wedding unique, but they made it double unqiue. Along with them, even their relatives won't forget their wedding!)." Another one added, "A wedding memory for whole world."

Image: Twitter/@GabbbarSingh