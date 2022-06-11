Viral Video Of 3-year-old Boy Playing 'drums' While Watching TV Captivates Netizens

It's always a joy to watch children engaged in their favourite activity and having fun with it. Their adorable antics never fail to bring a smile to anybody's face. This was recently seen in a viral video of a three-year-old boy engrossed in playing drums.

The video opens up to show the child imitating a drummer named Daniel Bernard with his eyes fixed on the TV. The little one vigorously banged the drumsticks on a table in the same way the performer could be seen doing on stage. The aspiring drummer's expressions during his performance were a treat.

There was a brief pause in between when he seemed to have felt thirsty as he sipped on juice before resuming his performance again. The video of the prodigy was shared on Instagram with the caption, "Drumming prodigy at 3!! Josiah practices daily for hours w/ his fav @dkbernard!! His facial expressions are the best! Love it when he takes a sip of his juice.. 😆 just adorable",

Netizens say, 'Music is in his blood!!!'

The video was posted by a woman named Jenny Thomas McIntosh on her personal Instagram account and since then, it has garnered around 11K views accompanied by several likes and comments. The video of the child playing drums sparked a flood of comments. "This made me cry in the most positive way. What a talent. He ll make it far. Nothing but love (sic)", a user expressed. The second user replied, "Wow that is extraordinary!!! I feel like I just saw the clip they’ll play in the documentary of his life - Justin Bieber style (sic)". The third user wrote, "This is amazing and the juice break is the best part. Do his parents have a page for him? Would love to see more!"

Previously, a video from a Chinese school highlighting the athletic abilities of their students at a young age had gone viral on social media. One can see young kids, who seemed to be in the five to six years old age group, could be seen showcasing skills with balls while also co-ordinating their exercises. The video melted the hearts of many on the internet.