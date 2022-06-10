Viral Video Of A Dog Doing Yoga Poses With His Human Friend Leaves Internet In Awe; Watch

Dogs are the most incredible creatures on the earth and they are the best protectors and best friends a human could have. For people who love to watch such videos, a now-viral video can be a great piece of entertainment. The viral video shows a dog doing yoga with his human, and netizens cannot get over it.

The video opens to show the woman and her doggo named Magnus laying on the mat on the floor. As the video progressed, the duo can be seen doing various yoga poses. The video was shared on Instagram under the account name 'magnusthetherapydog,' and since then it has been garnering a lot of views and comments. The caption on the video read, "One of my favorite videos of Magnus with one of my daughters. Just watching this relaxes me. What is your favorite way to workout with your puppy?"

Previously, a video of a dog grabbed the attention of many on the internet, where a golden retriever was seen grooving to the beats of a song with a little help from its toys named Gary and Susan. The hilarious part of the video was that on certain beats, the dog even taps on its sweet little sloth toy. The video grabbed the attention of many on the internet and won hearts of many.

Netizens say, 'He is amazing'

The viral video has gained traction on the internet and has garnered 221K views accompanied by several likes and comments. The video has also prompted many to express their views, "Wow! I can’t get over how awesome this is!! #yogagoals," a user expressed. A second user wrote, "Dude this is amazing haha. So freaking cool! The best yogi". A third user spelled, "Thank you for share the cute video of Magnus and your daughter. It reminds me of Secret and Mary".

Image: Instagram/@magnusthetherapydog