Viral Video Of A Man Playing Double Dutch Takes Over The Internet, Leaves Netizens Amused

A lot of videos spread like wildfire on the internet, and a lot of the times, they leave viewers speechless. This was proved by a video that shows a man playing Double Dutch. The video has now gone viral after being shared on Twitter. It's possible that it'll have the same impact on you as well.

Julian King, a Twitter user, uploaded the footage. He jumps effortlessly over two ropes in the video. Since its release, the video has received over 1.8 million views, with the figure rapidly rising. Here's the link to the video posted on Twitter:

I just pulled my car over, and served these girls 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/cBLjrQ7o6A — Julian King (@itsjulianking) July 19, 2021

Netizen's Reaction

People came up with a variety of answers in response to the video. Some people were astounded that Julian King aced the game of Double Dutch. A few people also stated that they would never be able to achieve this accomplishment. A Twitter user shared the video and stated, "I wouldn't even be brave enough to try because I know how it'd end up for me."

I wouldn’t even be brave enough to try because I know how it’d end up for me pic.twitter.com/uVtgI7v4Bc — Sweet Dee (@hotmessexpressx) July 19, 2021



“I'm high-key jealous. Another Twitter user shared, "Always wanted to be able to do this but couldn't get it right." “Omg, I've been missing double Dutch. “Nobody wants to play anymore,” a third said. “Growing up we always had that one dude that could jump,” said a fourth.

AFTER OBSERVING THE YEARNING FOR NOSTALGIA, I’M HOSTING A DOUBLE DUTCH COMPETITION — OPEN TO ALL! WILL BE HELD IN PHILLY. WHO’S DOWN? — Julian King (@itsjulianking) July 19, 2021

After taking note of the immense amount of nostalgia showcased by the people, Julian King, the owner of the video, mentioned in a tweet that he is preparing to host a Double Dutch competition. It would be held in the Philippines. He also stated that the contest would be open to everyone.

