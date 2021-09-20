Viral Video Of Adorable Little Boy Sharing Food With Cat Will Make Your Day

The internet has an abundance of adorable pet videos. To beat the Monday blues, here is a viral video that shows an adorable little boy sharing his food with a kitty. Netizens can't seem to get enough of the cute video.

The cute clip was shared on the Twitter account Buitengebieden. The 18-second clip uploaded with a caption, "Sharing is caring," went viral within hours after it was posted on the microblogging site. Take a look at the cutest video on the internet today:

The caption aptly describes the video. The video begins with a toddler nibbling at what seems to be a loaf of bread. While he devours at the piece of food, he suddenly notices a cat sitting close to it. The little boy then offers a tiny bit from his share to the cute brown and white kitty. The furry cat then sniffles the food and takes a bite. Both get comfortable with each other and continue eating. So pure and adorable!

Netizens gush over the cuteness

what a beautiful angel. where on earth are they. I hope for them and their families safety — na'au mahina (@laulauhula) September 18, 2021

What a kind hearted sweet boy. His parents should be proud of him. Such boys make this planet a better place — Uday batra (@Udaybatra1) September 19, 2021

The video amassed over 84k views, 5,800 likes, and 600 retweets. The video has gone increasingly popular since it was uploaded two days ago. Netizens poured their love for the adorable duo in the comment section. While some called them "innocent creatures," others jokingly called it "top notch bonding technique." Many users quote tweeted the video with a caption like " aww, kitty wanted baby's pat more than baby's food." Another wrote, "Cute koot koot." Many also wished "more humans were kind-hearted like towards animals."

'Living the best life'

The Twitter handle Buitengebieden has adorable videos of furry playmates which are soothing to watch. One such is the above video that shows a cute little pup enjoying a sun bask on a rock along the river bank. The 7-second clip, posted with the caption "Living the best life," has garnered over 54k views and 5k likes. The serenity of the puppy with the sound of the river water in the background is just what one needs at daybreak.

(Image: @Buitengebieden_Twitter)