Viral Video Of Apricots Makes Rocks Netizens With Nostalgic, Puts Smile On Their Faces

A viral video of apricots is making the netizens smile on the internet. On Friday, a user took to Instagram to share a sweet story of apricots that also involved her neighbours and shown a sweet gesture. She shared a picture of a bag full of apricots. The girl has shown a sweet gesture to her neighbor which led to their further conversation. She captioned the story,

"I spotted an unpicked apricot tree and slipped a note into the neighbor's mailbox, asking permission to harvest. He called and we chatted; 6 pounds of fruit later, we're now acquaintances."

Netizens' comments on the viral video

This viral video of apricots received 850 likes and many wonderful comments within a day. Many netizens commented that they love the post of apricots, while others shared similar experiences. Let's take a look at the comments,

A user commented, "That's awesome! I do the same with my neighbour's peach tree too! I always return a couple jars of jam made from the peaches with a loaf of homemade bread for good will!" Another user commented, "Ahh! California fruit trees...!" A user 'thepinkpineapple1' commented, "that is awesome, we had an apricot tree when I was a kid and you could always fine me up on the tree getting the fruit. I have a tangerine tree now and I share the fruit with my neighbors. My neighbors share their fruits too."

Viral video of a man sorting fruits by their size

Social media still remains one of the most convenient platforms to share and search for new content. A number of videos and pictures often go on to become viral on various platforms. In June 2020, a man had been getting a lot of attention after his video went viral on the internet for arranging fruits in a certain way. In the video, the man had shown his effective technique of sorting fruits which received a lot of praise on social media. The video had shown that the man was using two iron rods kept alongside each other on cartons. Both of the rods were placed in a way that the distance between them increases from one end to the other. The rods were kept in a slanted position just about the boxes in which these fruits were about to be packed.

