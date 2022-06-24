Last Updated:

Watch | Viral Video Of Bear Welcoming Visitors, Giving Them High-fives Leaves Netizens In Awe

A viral video on the internet shows a bear welcoming the tourists by giving them high-fives. The video has been melting hearts on the internet.

Viral video

Bears in captivity have for centuries been used for entertainment. These wild creatures are also known to be intelligent animals on the land. Moreover, a black bear’s attack can be fatal but being around humans, they have become adaptable and tolerant. As of now, a video that has been running viral on the internet shows a bear welcoming the tourists by giving them high-fives.

The viral video is melting hearts of the netizens online.

The video opens up to show a group of bears crossing a road as cars apparently wait to give them a safe passage. While one bear stops on the way and approaches the person sitting in one of the cars. As the video progressed, it showed that the person extends his hand out of the window, when the bear took a moment to think and then gave him a high-five. Sharing the video on Twitter, a user wrote "#bear welcomes #Tourists by high-fives."

There are multiple bear videos on social media showing the anctics and sensibility of these adorable creatures. Earlier, a video of a bear went viral, where it can be seen straightening a traffic cone as it passes by. As the video progressed, it showed that the bear swiftly picked the cone up with his teeth and makes it stand straight with his paw and then walks away casually. The video gained traction on the internet. 

Netizens say, 'So cute'

The viral video grabbed the attention of many on the internet and garnered around 7.5K views accompanied by several likes and retweets. In the video, the tourist enjoyed the bear high fives while it was more entertaining for the ones watching the video. The video will not fail to win anybody's heart.

