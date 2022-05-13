Viral Video Of Cat Caressing Its Adorable Kittens Leaves Internet Awestruck; Watch

The internet is often swamped with videos of cats and dogs in which people get to witness their goofiness, presence of mind as well as cute antics. One such heartwarming video of an adorable interaction between a mother cat and its kitten has emerged on the internet. The touching video will surely melt hearts of many on the internet.

The video opens up to show a cat lying with its kittens which were sitting around her. As the video progressed, it also showed the mother cat cuddling with its cute little kittens. This super adorable bond will leave many in awe. The viral video of a cat lying with its kittens surfaced on Reddit. "My cat had 6 kittens and this is how she hangs with them", read the caption on the video. As of this writing, the video has been upvoted over 9K and received several comments.

Previously, a video of a mother cat, which could be seen putting the kitten with its siblings in a soft blanket fort built for her by her owner. Happy with all her kittens together, she then throws herself down and begins to nurse. No doubt that newborns are always cute whether that's of humans or of animals.

Netizens say 'Cat moms are the best'

After watching such clips who doesn't get delighted? This was seen when the video scored aww! reactions from the viewers. Many were seen adorning the bond of the two - the cat and its kittens. "They all look white for me hehehee nevertheless they are so cute", one of the users commented. The other said, "Mama looks sleepy. Give her lots of love and kisses for me." Certainly, the others were very happy to watch those little kittens comfortably settling down. "Cat moms are the best. You can always see it’s pure bliss for them." said the third user.

