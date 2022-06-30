Viral Video Of Chef's Exceptional Making Of 'Chocolate Dragon' Enthralls Netizens; WATCH

The Internet has become a hub of videos and posts showcasing the skills of people. Recently, a chef Amaury Guichon, whose Instagram account is filled with his unique creations came up with a chocolate dragon. The video of his creation has been doing rounds on the internet.

The viral video opens up to show Amaury Guichon's creation of a chocolate dragon with smoke coming out of its mouth. As the video progressed, it showed him creating the dragon piece by piece. At one point, he also mounts the semi-finished structure on the wall. The video ended with smoke coming out of it. Sharing the video, he wrote "Chocolate Dragon! The very first wall mounted showpiece! I love the smoke pouring out of the mouth!".

This is not the first time that Amaury Guichon has stunned netizens with his creativity. Previously, a trending video showing a creation of a chocolate chessboard cake had similarly became a talking point. The video showed him setting up the chessboard with the use of different food items like syrups. After creating an almost identical chessboard, he makes every single piece of the game, and gives it the right colour and finish. Also, the Amaury Guichon's pastry academy took to the comment section inviting interested people to learn Chef Amaury’s techniques and recipes by visiting their website.

Netizens call it 'amazing work'

The viral video has gained traction on the internet and has accumulated around 8.1 million views accompanied by likes. The video has also prompted many to express their views, "This is impossible", a user spelled. The second user wrote, "Absolutely amazing!!! My kids just love your work!!! Is gorgeous". The third user expressed, " this guy is amazing! Love watching his reels".

