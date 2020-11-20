Viral Video Of Chewbacca Comforting Young Girl Who Is Fighting Cancer Is Winning Hearts

American basketball player Rex Chapman recently shared a heartfelt video that has left the internet teary-eyed. The basketball player shared a video of a Chewbacca comforting a young girl who is fighting cancer. Rex Chapman also penned a note revealing details about the video. As soon as the video made its way online, fans could not stop gushing over how adorable the video is and how humanity is still alive.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Rex Champman shared a heartfelt video in which one can see a Chewbacca sitting down and comforting a young girl suffering from cancer. The young girl can be seen wearing a red polka dot top and black pants. She is also seen wearing a red bandana and white shoes. In the video, one can also see several people recording this sweet moment.

Along with the video, Chapman penned a sweet note revealing details about the video and his reaction towards it. He wrote, “Chewbacca comforting this young lady who is fighting cancer is the Twitter content I needed today”. Take a look at Chewbacca's viral video below.

Chewbacca comforting this young lady who is fighting cancer is the Twitter content I needed today...pic.twitter.com/kwAoGmkto9 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 19, 2020

Netizens react

As soon as the post made its way online, fans went on to comment on all things nice on the post. The post garnered several likes, retweets and comments. One of the Twitter users also noted that the post has made his day. Many even noted that Chewbacca is the ‘most-sweetest person’. One of the netizens wrote, “These people are so much more than actors in suits — the skill, physicality, empathy, and improve ability needed to do that job is beyond most of us”. While the other one wrote, “well, I'm crying now”. Many have shared the video across social media platforms.

Netizens have also thanked Rex Chapman for sharing such videos and blessing their feed. One of the users wrote, “Thanks Rex. We can All count on you for at least One gem tweet per day! God bless you”. Check out a few comments below.

Thanks Rex. We can All count on you for at least One gem tweet per day! God bless you. — Jim Cliff (@JimJtcliff59) November 19, 2020

These people are so much more than actors in suits — the skill, physicality, empathy, and improv ability needed to do that job is beyond most of us. — ProllyMath 🧢 (@Prolly_Math) November 19, 2020

beautiful ❤️ — Loveallspecies (@Kerrijai) November 19, 2020

well, i'm crying now. — The House of Pod - Medical Podcast (@thehouseofpod) November 19, 2020

