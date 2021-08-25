Viral Video Of Crab Feasting On Tender Coconut Leaves Netizens Amused, Watch Here

Every day we come across certain videos which utterly astonish us to the core. One such video about a crab that went viral on the internet has all the possibility to fascinate you. It's footage of a massive crab devouring delicate coconut. The video shared on Instagram is a must-see.

In the video, it is noticed that a crab named Kenney is eating the soft white part of the coconut while digging it with the claws and putting it on the mount. The big brown and black crab seems to be enjoying his feast. The crab-eating coconut with claws resembles that someone is eating food with a spoon.

The video has been shared on the official Instagram account of San Diego Zoo with the caption as “Kenny, Coconut crabs are the largest terrestrial arthropod in the world, weighing up to 10 pounds and measuring 40 inches long. If those pincers look painful, you'd be right. They can exert a force of over 700 pounds and crack coconuts like it's no big deal.”

After being published a day back, the video has had over 94,000 views, and the figure is rapidly growing. There have been a lot of remarks on the sharing. One of the users has written, “Kenny is AWESOME!!”, while another has commented, “Kenny seems to be nuts about his little treat. So cute!” and the third has said, “love the way he’s slowly savoring his meal”. There are some other comments such as “wow”, “adorable”, “It’s actually beautiful, blue velvet looking.” while some have even said by looking at the video that it is “Terrifying”.

The coconut crab, commonly known as the robber crab or palm thief, is a kind of terrestrial hermit crab. It may be discovered on islands in the Indian Ocean as well as the Pacific Ocean and other places where the coconut palm is available. It demonstrates a variety of modifications during their lifetime. Coconut crabs utilise empty gastropod shells for security, just like other hermit crabs, but as they grow bigger a strong exterior shell develops on their abdomens and they quit carrying the shell.

Adult Coconut crabs eat succulent fruits, nuts, grains, and the pulp of fallen trees. Despite the fact that the species is commonly linked with the coconut palm, it does not have that many coconuts in its diet. The crab basically lives in a burrow but has been seen scaling coconut and pandanus trees.

