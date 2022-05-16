Viral Video Of Dog Surfing On Paddle Board Alone Becomes Instant Hit Among Netizens

The internet is often swamped with videos of cats and dogs in which people get to witness their goofiness, presence of mind as well as interest in food. Similarly, a viral video of a pet dog surfing in the ocean all by itself has been doing rounds on the internet recently. No denying that the antics of these adorable creatures are always adorable but this incident has left netizens bewildered.

In a viral video, Rosie Drottar, a pet dog, was found a professional surfer when it came to surfing and the 25-seconds video was proof of this. As the clip progressed the dog eluded the waves and wonderfully surfed all by itself without any help from its owner. The dog took a clue from its instructor to start surfing and then it wonderfully managed to stay on the surfing board for quite some time. A video of a dog surfing alone surfaced on Instagram, "25-second ride, surfing is a dog's life", read the caption on it.

Dogs are the most sensible creatures and no one can deny that it's adorable to watch their antics. Rosie was seen in the middle of the ocean surfing wonderfully. There are chances that the video might make you watch it twice.

'Coolest Dog', Netizens react

The dog video has been doing rounds on the internet and has accumulated 19 million views accompanied by several likes and comments. The video has also prompted many to put their views, "Born water dog with the soul of a surfer!! That is friggn awesome!!!", a user wrote. The second user wrote, "Crazy long ride! Your dog looks like it was actually intentionally trying to surf the board". The third user wrote, "Awwww he knows when to stand and lay".

Image: Instagram/@rippinrosiedog