Viral Video Of Golden Retriever Napping With Sunglasses On Leaves Netizens In Splits

The internet is often flooded with videos of cats and dogs wherein people get to witness their goofiness. For people who love such videos, a now-viral clip can serve as a great piece of entertainment. The viral video shows a dog sitting and chilling by the pool, apparently in sunglasses. The footage is winning hearts on the internet.

A now-viral video opens up to show a golden retriever basking in the sunlight on a sun lounger beside a pool. As the video progresses, it can be seen that the adorable dog was resting its paws on the pillow. Moreover, the place where the dog was resting was separated by a board saying, 'Beware of dog'. The video was shared on Twitter under the caption, "Guard dog duty."

There is no denial of the fact that dogs are adorable beings and that their antics are heartwarming. In another video featuring a golden retriever, it was seen grooving to the beats of a song. The key highlight of the video was that on certain beats, the dog even taps on its sweet little sloth toy. These dog videos are the best piece of entertainment and nowadays such videos garner a plethora of viewership across the internet.

'So funny', Netizens react

The video has accumulated around 1 million views since it was shared. The heartwarming video has prompted several likes and comments. A user wrote, "So funny. Good dog". The second user expressed, "Wow just look at that". The third user wrote, "As dogs spend more time with humans they’ll eventually over time evolve in to them, I think this happening sooner than we think".

Image: Twitter/@aguyandagolden