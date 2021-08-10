Viral Video Of Indian Groom Wearing Sehra Covering Head-to-toe Leaves Netizens In Splits

A wedding is one of those occasions where everyone goes all the way to ensure that their dress is nothing but elegant and impressive. It is a common perception that a bride chooses some of the unique collections for her wedding but after watching this video, the perception would definitely be changed. Usually, a groom wears a headdress, which is often called Shehra, covers the face of the groom from his forehead to his shoulders before he arrives at the wedding venue. However, a groom has become the butt of jokes after his video of wearing a special Sehra with a garland of flowers went viral on social media platforms.

Watch the crazy groom's sehra here:

Crazy groom's Sehra goes viral; Netizens reacted to the Indian groom's dressing sense

In the 10-second video, it shows that the groom wearing a headdress in such a way that it covers his face to his toes. The headdress can be seen attached to his shoulder, probably to provide support to the 'special shehra'. The video that was shared by Instagram user Abdul Khadeer on July 14 has garnered over 3 lakh views and tonnes of witty comments. Some of the funniest comments read, "Are bhai sut hi silwale te 😂😂😂😂", "Waah mere guldaste 😂😂😂." "Kyu bhai itna lamba sahra muh dikhane ke layak nahi ho kiya😂😂😂" commented a user named Shadik. "Me sehra band k nhi ab odke aunga 😂😂😂😂😂😂" read the comment of fourth user.

Another one! Pakistani bride wears 100 Kg lehenga on wedding

Joining the group of such weird appearances in weddings, a woman in Pakistan has created headlines for donning a lehenga weighing over 100 kgs. The video of the bride wearing the glinting ensemble was shared last year but it recently resurfaced racking up nearly 170, 000 views. The one-minute 20-second clip shared on YouTube features the wedding of the Pakistani Bride. In the clip, the exuberant woman could be seen sitting along with her husband in what seems like a wedding reception. The bride looks resplendent in her red and golden ensemble which she compliments with ethnic jewelry including a maang tika and a necklace. A beautiful veil covers her hair which has been tied up in a bun. Alongside, the groom looks dashing in his golden sherwani and maroon turban. A photograph of the bride was later shared on Twitter by a user named Aadhiraspeaks that has created a stir on the internet. The glinting ensemble also triggered a heated debate on the internet with many calling it a “total waste” of money.

(Image Credit: Rabab Naghma/Instagram)

