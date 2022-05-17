Viral Video Of Kids Helping Man After He Loses Balance Of Trolley Wins Internet; Watch

Compassion and empathy are qualities taught to us by our elders, and it is absolutely beautiful to see the same being implemented in real life with people setting an example for others. As of now, a video has been running viral on the internet that shows kids rushing to help a man who dropped the fruits he was carrying on the street.

The viral video opens up to show a man carrying fruits in a shopping cart. He accidentally drops the shopping cart and his fruits fall on the street. That’s when a group of little kids who are cycling notices the man. They come rushing to his aid and start picking the dropped fruits. After seeing the kids, some adults also join to help the stranger. "These kids rush to the aid of this man whose fruit spilled everywhere", read the caption on the video.

Watch the heartwarming video from China’s Tangshan Hebei city below:

The cost to be a decent person is $0.00.



These kids rush to the aid of this man whose fruit spilled everywhere. pic.twitter.com/7FV5nlREE8 — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) May 16, 2022

The video was shared on Twitter by Emmy winning entertainment publicist Danny Deraney.

'I love this', Netziens react

The video has accumulated 442.1K views accompanied by several likes and comments since it was posted.

"This is what humanity should be every day. Kindness for the sake of kindness and nothing more," a netizen wrote. Another commented, "Humans helping humans, I really like when the heaven opens up and shine a light and touch my soul let me know everything is all right be kind to yourself and others!!! (sic)".

A third user wrote, "The earth still spins for the sake of good people like in this video.."

(Image: @DannyDeraney/Twitter)