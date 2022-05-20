Viral Video Of Man Feeding Water To Thirsty Sparrow Wins Internet; 'This Is God's Work'

The heatwave that has gripped the country in the last couple of weeks has made life difficult not just for humans, but for animals, too. In such conditions, animals, who while not having the gift of linguistic speech can express themselves just as well as humans, need a little bit of support and small acts of kindness goes a long way.

In a heartwarming video that has now gone viral on social media, a person can be seen coming to the rescue of a little sparrow affected by the immense heat. In the video, shared by Awanish Sharan, an IAS officer, the little bird is seen squatting in the middle of a road, seemingly unable to move. At this point, a human hand, possible of the officer himself, comes to its rescue and in a bottle cap fills water and slowly helps it drink. "Do bund zinedegi ke (two drops of life)", the IAF officer captioned the post borrowing a catchphrase from India's polio campaign.

Watch the video below:

Notably, IAS Awanish Sharan is active on social media and often uses the platform to educate and sensitize people about several issues. Previously, he had shared a picture of a young boy trying his best to help a couple sitting along a roadside. The post, too, had caught the attention of netizens.

'This is God's work', Netizens react

The recent video shared by Sharan has received over 44.2K likes accompanied by several retweets and comments. One user commented, "Loved your action..ek जीवन dusre जीवन ko support krte huye (one life seen supporting another life)."

A second netizen expressed, "This is really very great you did this sir, truth is we are all responsible to make every species in the earth as endangered state. We arrogated all the resources which belong to them as well. We neither leaving anything for our future generations as well if put other species aside (sic)". A third user wrote, "Thank you. This is God's work".

(Image: Unsplash)