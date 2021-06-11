Viral Video Of Plane Eerily Suspended Mid Air Takes Internet By Storm, Netizens Stunned

Planes are often witnessed hovering mid-air waiting for traffic clearance at Airport Runway, but coming across a plane with no movement, suspended mid-air not once but twice is a surprising thing. This viral video shared by Vibe Central on YouTube has taken the internet by storm. In a short clip, the aeroplane can be seen stuck eerily mid-air in a motionless position. The incident took an interesting turn when the same person spotted the plane exactly stuck at the same point two days later. The video was taken from a running car and the exact location of the incident is unknown.

The video on Social Media earned many angles of clarification but the most bizarre of them was terming the incident as a 'glitch in the system.' The phrase refers to the controversy which states that all living organisms are growing inside an extra-dimensional computer that encompasses the entire universe.

The videographer confused and surprised by the incident asked her followers about the unnatural phenomenon. She said, "I know this isn’t normal… & google says it’s rare so why did I see it twice ?!"

After being shared on social media, netizens are presenting their interesting sets of opinions about the unusual incident.

Some viewers jokingly commented that the aeroplane is in 'flight mode' whereas some said that the pilot was doing a 'mannequin' challenge. Another viewer also said that the pilot took his training on Zoom and he is searching 'how to fly a plane' videos on YouTube while suspended mid-air.

Some viewers also approached the incident with a scientific justification. They said that it was the act of optical illusion. The netizens also put forward the incident of a 23-year-old man from Scotland who saw a ship floating in the sky. The guy's name was Colin McCallum and he also took the internet by storm with his surreal post back in February. However, young Colin understood that the ship was not floating in the sky and it was actually a game of optical illusion.

Image Source- @RyanMuddGolf/Twitter

