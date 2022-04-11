Viral Video Of Scuba Diver Getting His Teeth Cleaned By Shrimp Leaves Netizens Bewildered

Dental checkups are considered as one of the costliest treatments and it often tends to turn bulky purses feel light. However, what if one can avail of this expensive treatment for free? A viral video currently doing rounds on social media brings a cost-efficient or rather, an unusual alternative for you. The video in question features a scuba diver who can be seen getting his teeth cleaned by a shrimp underwater. Unbelievable, right? but that's what makes the video more interesting. The video that was shared by a user going by the name Amazing Nature on Twitter.

The 59-seconds long clip starts with a scuba diver underwater. The diver was seen opening up his mouth so that the White-banded Cleaner Shrimp can clean his teeth. The diver patiently waited and kept his mouth open while the shrimp kept cleaning the food and dead cells from the man’s teeth and gums with its feet. However, the intriguing part of the video was that the shrimp even got inside the man's mouth to clean the inner side of the teeth while the man was seemingly enjoying this. It is pertinent to note that Cleaner shrimps live on coral reefs throughout the world’s oceans but are mostly found in the Pacific Ocean. They help the fish on the reef stay clean by removing the dead skin and tiny harmful animals, called parasites, from their bodies. The video was shared under the caption, "Need Teeth Clean Contact me", read the caption on the video.

Need Teeth Clean Contact me pic.twitter.com/7GSJdQjHjx — Amazing Nature (@AmazingNature00) April 8, 2022

Netizens' reaction to the video

Ever since being shared on Twitter on April 8, the video has garnered 1 lakh views and a plethora of likes and the numbers keep surging. Furthermore, the video accumulated mixed reactions from Twitterati as while some thought it was pretty awesome, a few were of the opinion that it was gross. One user commented "OMG ..so support so good.. l love so much..." Meanwhile, another netizen added, "Wow not seen that b4 on a human !!". A third user commented, "shrimp be like, sir u are not flossing daily".

Ok gross — Schwartz (@Schwartzlikes) April 8, 2022

What IS this? Is it really looking for food in the teeth, or something else? — Last Trade Worrier (@daelite16) April 8, 2022

OMG ..so suffort so good.. l love so much... — Rojali 75 (@75_rojali) April 8, 2022

how the heck did he open his mouth under water — Harshda Puri (@HarshdaPuri) April 10, 2022

