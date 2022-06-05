Viral Video Of Teacher Retiring After 50 Years Of Service Melts Netizens' Hearts; Watch

For almost every person there is a teacher that helped them become the person they are. Irrespective of what profession one pursues or what success one achieves, the role of a teacher is among the most important influences in their lives. A recent video showing a teacher retiring after 50 years of service is melting hearts online.

The viral video shows a woman, who looks overwhelmed when she sees her students and fellow teachers lining up to bid her goodbye on her retirement day. Everyone stands and applauds her as she makes her way to the school building. The woman worked in the school for around 50 years as per the post on Instagram.

“My mom has taught at this high school for 50 years. She was 22 when she started as an English teacher. Today was her last day. The entire school sent her off as she left the building one last time,” read the text on the video explaining the whole scenario.

'Have a joy-full journey ma'am'

The video has prompted many to express their views. A user wrote, "Aww... We love this. Happy retirement". A second user wrote, "You must be very blessed moms who are teachers are the best moms! I hope she has a very very happy retirement!" A third user expressed, "This is awesome. Your mom is loved and made an impact on so many lives."

