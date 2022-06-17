Viral Video Of Tsunami-like Cloud Formation Leaves Internet Spellbound; Watch

There's absolutely no doubt about the fact that nature is incredible and has its way of helping maintain positive emotions. It has incredible ways of displaying this beauty. As of now, a viral video shows a huge formation of clouds moving in the sky giving the impression that one is getting engulfed by a tsunami. These breathtaking visuals of the sky have blown away the minds of people on the internet.

The viral video, shared on Reddit, opens up to show a huge formation of clouds rolling towards a row of neat houses on an otherwise empty street. At first glance, the unusual cloud formation, known as rolling clouds looks a bit like waves. The caption of the post read, “I was under the impression it was a tsunami I've never seen clouds like this before.” The footage is thought to be taken in Cincinnati, Ohio.

As the video progressed, a young child could be heard asking his mother repeatedly, "What is it?". Another girl, visibly surprised can be heard saying, "Woah, look at that".

The video has left people on the internet in awe. The roll cloud or an arcus cloud is a low, horizontal cloud formation, usually appearing as an accessory cloud to a cumulonimbus. Roll clouds and shelf clouds are the two main types of arcus clouds.

'Amazing to watch' say netizens

The viral video has gained traction on the internet and has garnered more than 90,000 upvotes accompanied by several comments. The video has also prompted many to express their views,

“Those aren’t mountains. They’re waves", a user wrote. A second user commented, “That looked like the massive planetary tidal wave in Interstellar. I legitimately screamed when I saw that in the theatres. This looks just like that. Terrifying and majestic!”. A third user expressed, "I saw clouds like this once while driving. Came around a bend and slammed on my brakes (like everyone else) because it legitimately looked like a huge wave was about to crash down on us. It was incredible. Beautiful after I understood I wasn't about to die.”

