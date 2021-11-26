Viral Video Of Woman Doing Cartwheel In Skirt & High Heels Leaves Netizens Amazed | Watch

From dancing to backflips, the internet is a platform where people show their talents. Several such videos are circulated every day but only the raw, unique and impressive ones catch the eye of the netizens. One such inclusion to the list is a viral video of a young lady acing a backflip, but what is most interesting is that she does it wearing a skirt and a pair of sleek-heeled boots.

It is not the usual cartwheel one might see wearing athletic clothes but in a flush pink ankle-length skirt and pointy-toe black boots. The slo-mo cartwheel reel seen in the video was uploaded by national medalist gymnast Parul Arora, who has over 242K followers on Instagram. The caption to the successful and confident flip was all the more attention-grabbing. "High heels," she wrote on the post with two emojis to complete it. Watch the viral video here:

Netizens were amazed at Paul's perfect landing

Since uploaded, the video amassed over 2,60,943 views and the numbers are climbing. Netizens are in awe of Parul's cutting-edge move and are applauding her talent. The comment section is filled with heart and fire emojis with many confessing that they couldn't pull that off in sneakers, albeit heels.

This is not the first time Parul has pulled off a stunt and finished it with grace and perfection. Earlier she was also seen doing backflips in sarees and most notably a satin blue, thigh-high slit gown. She captioned the video with a line from a Bollywood song from the movie Badlapur. Take a look at the video here:

Parul also grabbed the limelight after she performed two simultaneous backflips with open hair and in a saree. Parul seemed to chase the wind with her open hair. The amazing video garnered over 8k likes and much appreciation with netizens pouring their love and scoring the move a perfect 10 on 10. Take a look:

(Image: @ParulcuteArora_Instagram)