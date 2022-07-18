Viral Video Of Woman Driving A Truck Thrills Internet; Netizens Call It 'inspirational'

In an ideal world today, it shouldn’t matter whether there’s a woman running the IMF, a big MNC, or a country. Well, if we have come to terms with a woman holding an important position of power, we should also normalise the fact that like men, women too can drive trucks.

Recently, a woman driving a truck is going viral on the internet with social media users reacting positively to it. In the viral video shared by an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan on Twitter, a woman was seen driving a truck with a big smile on her face.

Captioning the video clip in Hindi, the IAS officer wrote, "Truck ko isse kya matlab ki chalane wala 'Purush' hai ya 'Mahila' (What difference it would mean to the truck, whether the driver is a male or a female)."

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared the video is receiving a lot of love from the netizens and has scored over 241k views and 14.6k likes.

IAS Awanish Sharan often shares interesting, inspiring and intriguing posts on his social media. The Chhattisgarh cadre officer last year made headlines after he shared a picture of his class 10th mark sheet on Twitter. The post showed that the officer passed his Class 10th from Bihar Board in 1996 with a score of 314 marks of a maximum of 700. He passed the examination with just 44.85 per cent.

Netizens say 'Inspirational'

Soon the video started receiving likes and was shared by other social media users as well, the woman driver was lauded by the netizens calling her an 'inspiration'. Taking to the comments section, one user wrote, "Inspirational." Another commented, “Her confidence level is very high. Hats off.”

"Mhari chhoriyan chhoro se kam hai ke," wrote third. "Hearty salute to Elder Didi," remarked fourth. "What a confident driver she is, awesome," commented fifth.