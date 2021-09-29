Viral Video Of Woman Flipping Grilled Sandwich In Frying Pan Leave Netizens Amazed | Watch

The internet is a hub of viral kitchen hacks. From the correct way of microwaving food to using cutlery, it's a one-stop shop for everything. In one such genius TikTok hack video, a woman showed netizens the right way to flip a grilled cheese sandwich while cooking it in a frying pan.

TikTok star Donna is now being hailed for her "game-changer" kitchen hack. However, she credited her husband for the incredible sandwich-flip idea that truly avoids all the cheese mess, that could otherwise arise. "My husband was excited... He said that you should do one of those "I was today years old..." video and show them how I flip my grilled cheese sandwiches," Donna added a ticker on the TikTok video. Take a look at the amazing flip skills this woman displayed.



The video begins with Donna frying a cheese sandwich on a Teflon-protected black pan. As the video rolls, she picks up the sandwich with her spatula. Then, she turns over the pan on the sandwich resting on the spatula and transfers it back with the other side on the base of the pan.

Viral video leaves netizens amazed

The woman's hack to flip a sandwich video went viral within hours after it was uploaded on the popular social media platform. The video racked up around 4 million views and 3 million likes on TikTok. The game-changing breakfast hack has now "blown people's minds." The flawless flip tip garnered over 8k comments and is being appreciated by viewers all over TikTok.

However, there were few Tiktokers who slammed the technique calling it 'unsafe.' While some pointed out that the oil in the pan could spill over the gas oven and turn disastrous, others inquired about "what is happening in the lives of the couple that "this" has become a difficult task." To the outcry, Donna's husband retorted saying, "Life is fine."

(Image: Unsplash/Representative)