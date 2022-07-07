Viral Video On 'ups & Downs' Teaches Important Life Lesson; Netizens Call It 'motivating'

Quick links:
One does not have a hunky-dory life always as ups and downs are inevitable. Many a time there are situations that might make someone want to quit, but several people come out of such moments with resilience and the support of their near and dear ones.
The difficult moments teach great lessons, as Budhha rightly said, "When it hurts, observe, life is trying to teach you something". These life lessons somewhere cheer up the person to walk miles. Not a great personality or audio, but a video doing rounds on the internet has been teaching an important life lesson.
The viral video opens up to show two steel balls being released on a surface with two different routes, one a straight path and another one having bumps. The ball sent on the latter route returns to the release point earlier than the one which had a straight journey.
Sharing the video on Twitter, a user wrote, "Proof that going through ups and downs in life will help you get farther".
Proof that going through ups and downs in life wiIl heIp you get farther.. pic.twitter.com/OlpLLhHuaG— d🦕n (@javroar) July 5, 2022
The video has grabbed the attention of many since being shared. It has collected 9 million views with several retweets and likes and many commented below the video. "Feeling very motivated after this tweet, think I’ll make a couple more tweets than usual", a user wrote. Another netizen tweeted, "Kinda needed to hear that tbh". "This is so deep," read the comment from another.
Even industrialists like Anand Mahindra and Harsh Goenka are known to share motivational messages through interesting posts. Some time ago, Goenka detailed the 'important truths' of life which most people agreed with. He shared some valuable life lessons on Twitter that he dubbed important truths, while the internet also added its own points to make it more inclusive.
