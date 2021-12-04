Viral Video: Passengers, Airport Authorities Push Entire Plane Off Runway In Nepal

A very unusual incident from a runway of Nepal airport has created quite a buzz on social media. The 25-second-long video depicts a huge crowd of passengers as well as security staff pushing an entire aircraft off the runway strip. As per Nepal News, the event took place at the Bajura Airport in Kolti, when a Tara Air jet was trapped on the runway after a tyre ruptured. The jet was reportedly ready to land at the airport when the tyre at the backside of the aircraft exploded.

Following the tyre burst incident; the pilot of the small jet was able to make a safe emergency landing in the Nepal airport but he could not move the aircraft from the runway. As the plane remained trapped in the position, another plane that was flying above could not land as the runway was blocked, as per media reports. And during this time, passengers and airport personnel jumped in to remove the plane which is causing delays in the landing of others.

The Viral video from the Nepal airport

In the video, it can be seen that a group of people was pushing the green-white coloured 9N-AEV plane from the runaway, in which some of them were helping by rolling the wheels of the aircraft. The video also shows the beauty of the mountains in the background. The video went viral instantly, once it was uploaded on the microblogging platform Twitter and was shared from the account “@PLA_Samrat”. The video was published with the caption, “Probably only in our Nepal!” which has been translated from the Nepali language.

Take a look at the viral video:

This video has taken the internet on fire, thus receiving over 58.4K views along with 201 retweets. Once the video was shared, it garnered several comments. One of the users commented, “Hats off to those all pushing to move. Ready to face the challenges.” While other has written, “Great .. I always consider Nepalese hard working and supportive peoples. There are 2 peoples who are rolling the plane tyre as well” and the third said, “Unity.... Nothing is impossible if there is unity.”

(Image: Twitter/ @PLA_Samrat)