Viral Video: Rare Sight Of Peacock Flying Across Balcony In Delhi Enchants Netizens

There's absolutely no doubt about the fact that nature is incredible and has its way of helping maintain positive emotions. It has incredible ways of displaying this beauty. Nature and then animals playing out really cute antics bring joy to life. People in Delhi got to witness a jaw-dropping sight of a beautiful peacock flying across houses.

The viral video opens up to show a breathtakingly beautiful peacock standing on top of a balcony’s railing and flying down to another person’s balcony. While it is a rare sight to see peacocks around Delhi, it is even rarer to spot them flying. The video was shared with a song playing in the background, ‘Dekha Ek Khwab’ from the film Silsila and sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar.

The video was posted on Instagram, "What a rare sight to see a peacock in a city like Delhi. I’ve been seeing these for over a decade now. They’re beautiful, just so beautiful", read the caption.

'Really beautiful moment'

The trending video has garanered around 5.4 million views with several likes and comments. The video has also prompted many to put out their views, " really beautiful moment", a user expressed. Another user wrote, "This is very rare, they usually stay near greenery. Mango or neem tree". One other user spelled, "Wow. This is amazing. Can you share where in Delhi? This is rare sight in Delhi."

Image: Instagram/@safarnamabynidhi