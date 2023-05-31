Viral Video: Husband Turns Violent After Wife Loses Beauty Pageant Title

The LGBTQ+ beauty pageant, Miss Gay Mato Grosso 2023 was held recently in Brazil. After Emannuelly Belini won the pageant, she hugged runner-up Nathally Becker. Soon, the beautiful moment was turned into a bizarre one after a man disrupted the event.

The man walked on to the stage and snatched the crown from the winner. He then smashed it on the floor. The man was later identified as Becker's husband. His wife was watched the events unfold from a distance. After misbehaving with the winner, he then dragged his wife by her hair and turned back to smash the crown again. The man was unhappy with his wife's loss at the pageant.

Revolta na final do concurso Miss Brasil Gay 2023. Torcedor arranca coroa da vencedora e joga no chão durante a cerimônia de premiação. pic.twitter.com/rb6duFvAEn — Bruno Guzzo® (@brunoguzzo) May 28, 2023

Organisers react to the incident

After the outburst, pageant coordinator Malone Haenisch released a statement and stated that the judges were fair in declaring the winner. The further added that the man did not consider the result to be fair and caused the inconvenience and damage. He also said that the runner-up (Becker) wasn't involved in the violence in any way and is not responsible for the crazy attitude of any third parties. Haenisch stated that they have informed the legal team and the necessary legal measures will be taken.

"He did not consider the result to be fair and caused all this inconvenience and damage. We vehemently condemn the incident that occurred at the time of the crowning of the elected Miss. When the partner of Miss Cuiabá, who was classified in second place, invaded the stage and aggressively destroyed the crown," the statement read.

It further read, "We confirm the pageant jury’s choice and we sympathize with the elected Miss, as well as [Becker], as she is not responsible for the crazy attitudes of third parties. The Miss Mato Grosso Gay pageant team congratulates Miss Várzea Grande, Emannuelly Belini, elected Miss Gay Mato Grosso 2023 on the night of 27 May. We reiterate our best wishes and wish you a glamorous reign, and that your activities may reflect the voice and desires of the LGBTQIAP+ community."