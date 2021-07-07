Viral Video: Shark Bites Off Paraglider's Foot; Netizens Shocked

In a shocking incident, a man was attacked by a shark while he was paragliding. In the video, a 37-year-old Jordanian man was hovering above the water when the shark leaps out of water and bites him on the leg in Aqaba, Jordan. It was reported the man has lost the back part of his foot, several tendons and was left with torn muscles and broken bones.

Man attacked by shark in Aqaba

The video uploaded by Twitter user Beyrouth007 shows a man paragliding above the water when suddenly a shark emerges. As soon as the man touches the water, the shark bites him on his leg. After the attack, the shark flies through the water and the victim glides back into the air. Watch the video here:

Shark attack

Jordan al aqaba pic.twitter.com/Z8GP9KCblF — Beirut007 (@Beyrouth007) June 28, 2021

Following the attack, the man was taken to Prince Hashem Military Hospital in Port city, where doctors operated on his right foot, reported Jordan News. It is reported that the condition of man is stable. Mohammad Qatawneh from the Aqaba International Dive Center told Jordan News that attacks in the Gulf of Aqaba are rare. He added that he has been diving for the last two decades but it is the first time, he has heard of a shark attack.

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has managed to gather 3.6 views and several reactions. Netizens, baffled by the attack took to the comments section to share their views. One user commented, "This is how you go on holiday and you are bitten by a shark. Ok, it happens. But that they record it vertically would really piss you off." Another user commented, "Sad but it could be way worse … lucky guy at last !!!". Check out some user reactions.

Lucky guy indeed — Beirut007 (@Beyrouth007) July 1, 2021

Sad but it could be way worse … lucky guy at last !!! — Clopp 🇪🇸 (@cloppbox) July 1, 2021

Shocking, by the way 🤗 — Clopp 🇪🇸 (@cloppbox) July 1, 2021

This is how you go on holiday and you are bitten by a shark. Ok, it happens. But that they record it vertically would really piss you off. — Pavel Nosek (@AlchKosac) July 4, 2021

IMAGE: Beyrouth007/Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.