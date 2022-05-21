Viral Video Showing 90-year-old Man Bowling For First Time Wins Internet; Watch

There is no age for trying something that you have always wished to. As of now, a 90-year-old man, who suffered a spinal injury at an early age went bowling for the first time with his granddaughter. The viral video of this heartwarming duo is winning the internet.

The video opens to show a man bowling and then reveals that he was a bit hesitant at first but the man’s granddaughter convinced him. The text on the video read, "He had his spinal cord injury in his 20s and didn’t get to bowl until now". As the video progressed, the text read, “My abuelito’s first time bowling at 90 years old". Abuelito means grandfather in Spanish. The video was first shared on Instagram.

"We were able to take my abuelito bowling for the first time at 90 years old! He had a spinal cord injury in his 20s and did not have much guidance or therapy to help him through his recovery. He persisted and created a functional life for himself. It is crazy to think that I am now a Physical Therapist treating patients with Spinal Cord Injuries. Growing up seeing my abuelito persist through his disability made a huge impact", read the caption to the video.

'So proud of you', Netizens react

The video has accumulated around 7.7K views since it was shared and has also prompted several comments, with netizens lauding the efforts of the grandfather-granddaughter duo. A user wrote, "This is so lovely!!! And song! I cannot stop listening, Your work is so amazing and needed". A second user wrote, "So proud of you BOTH (sic)", while a third user commented, "Ma’am, you are a real life angel on Earth! Thanks for all you do (sic)".

(Image: @ptwithdrea/Instagram)