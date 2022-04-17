The Internet has become an origin for people coming up to showcase different talents and unique skills. There are certain videos where we see people showcasing their unique talent and such videos are entertaining to watch as well. However, 'chopping' was made satisfying here by a person. This was seen in a recent viral clip where a chef presents his amazing chopping skills. The video was posted on Reddit and since then has developed the interest of people, it showed a person perfectly chopping an onion while leaving people amused.

The clip showed a half onion kept on the chopping board. In a few moments, a person uses a knife to chop the onion into fine pieces. It is the precision with which the person satisfyingly chopped onion into small pieces. However, the video emerged on Reddit where this person completed his task which has now left people amazed and amused. "How this onion turns into the consistency of rice", read the caption on the post.

Netizens' reaction to the video

The video was shared two days back and it went viral. Till now, the share has garnered more than 1.9 million views and the numbers are quickly on the rise. The post has also accumulated people to share various comments. "I want those skills (and a sharp knife)!", a Reddit user wrote. The second user sarcastically wrote, "This video made me cry". The third user spelled, "I cut my finger just watching this video". "Watching this made my eyes water", the user added sarcastically.

Previously, the video showcasing the unique skills of a chef underwater went viral. However, the video developed the interest of people, showing the chef perfectly chopping cucumber while underwater. The video was satisfying as well as a surprise to netizens.

Image: Reddit.com